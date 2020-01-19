Part One; John O’Regan
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Rowing Countdown On To Tokyo Olympics
It's Olympic year and Irish hopes of glory remain high.Rowing is among the sports in which the Country expects success.Kieran McCarthy is with the...
Kerry Football News
Leona Twiss joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Football
Operation Transformation Walks – January 16th, 2020
There are two Operation Transformation walks taking place in Kerry this Saturday; one in Tralee & one in Listowel. Jimmy Deenihan is Chair of...
Nutritional Advice | January – January 16th, 2020
This month Anne Darcy talks about a healthy gut, a healthy brain and how to improve your long term memory.
Ask the Podiatrist | January – January 16th, 2020
Annemaire Horgan answers your podiatry related queries.