Part One; John O’Regan
Rory McIlroy Named Irish Sportsperson Of The Decade
"The world golfer of the decade is the Irish sportsperson of the decade."That's the view of well known and respected Irish Examiner Columnist Kieran...
Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award For Kerry Lady
Kerry’s Mary Geaney has received the Outstanding Contribution to Sport 2019 award at the Irish Times-Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year awards.The Castleisland lady...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s cardLiam Dowling’s 7/4 priced Ballymac Anton won race 13 at Shelbourne Park by 4 lengths in 29-48.
Speculation over whether 3rd Healy-Rae will run in General Election 2020 – December 20th,...
Danny Healy-Rae and Michael Healy-Rae discuss the prospect with Treasa Murphy
Call from the Dáil – December 20th, 2019
Call from the Dáil with Michael O’Regan
Minister Brendan Griffin – December 20th, 2019
Minister of State at the Dept of Tourism, Brendan Griffin on FAI and major roads funding announcement