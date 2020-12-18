KDL Soccer Cup Draws

The Kerry District League has made the draws for the various Cup Competitions.

There are no dates yet for any cup fixtures due to Government Covid-19 guidelines which prevent Junior matches from being played in Levels 3, 4 and 5.

The KDL says the draws were made with the hope of entering Level 2 at some stage in the coming months.

The Greyhound Bar KO Cup the first round is as follows:

St Brendans Park vs Camp United

Mainebank Fc B vs Strand Road Fc

Classic Fc vs Killarney Athletic A

Tralee Dynamos vs Ballymac Celtic

Lisard Wanderers B vs AC Athletic A

Lisard Wanderers A vs Black Bulls Fc

Castleisland Afc B vs Asdee Rovers

QPR vs Killarney Celtic B

Iveragh United vs AC Athletic B

Castlemaine Utd vs Castleisland Afc A

Fenit Samphires vs MEK Galaxy

Killarney Celtic A vs Ballyheigue Athletic

Listowel Celtic vs Killorglin Afc

There are byes for Ferry Rangers, Mainebank Fc A and Killarney Athletic B.

There’s an update to the Celsius Menswear League Cup

There are two matches in Round 1

Tralee Dynamos vs Inter Kenmare B with the winner to face Classic A in round 2.

Lenamore Rovers vs Inter Kenmare A and the winner to play QPR.

The other round 2 matches are as follows:

Classic B vs Fenit Samphires

Dingle Bay Rovers vs Strand Road

MEK Galaxy vs Ballymac Celti

Killarney Celtic C vs Killarney Celtic B

St Brendans Park vs Killarney Athletic A

Rattoo Rovers vs Killarney Athletic B

AC Athletic vs Killorglin Afc B

Mastergeeha Fc A vs Killorglin Afc A

Listowel Celtic vs Ferry Rangers

Mainebank Fc vs Fenit Samphires B

Castlegregory Celtic vs AN Other

CS Clochan Breanainn vs AN Other

Killarney Celtic A vs Windmill United A

AN Other vs Camp United

Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup for 2021

There are five games in round 1

Castlegregory face Asdee Rovers with the winner to play St Brendan’s Park in round 2

The winner of Tralee Dynamos B versus Iveragh United will take on Inter Kenmare A

Mainebank FC B play Lenamore Rovers A with Ballyheigue Athletic awaiting the winner

CS Clochan Breannain meet Fenit Samphires A and the winner will face Strand Road FC

Ferry Rangers take on Dingle Bay Rovers and the Killarney Athletic B will entertain the winner.

The other second round ties are:

Lixnaw Celtic vs Ballymac Celtic

Lenamore Rovers B vs AC Athletic A

Mainebank Fc A vs Fenit Samphires B

Mastergeeha Fc vs Windmill United

Castlemaine Utd vs BCL FC

Listowel Celtic B vs Castleisland Afc B

MEK Galaxy vs Rattoo Rovers

Classic Fc B vs QPR

Kilmoyley Athletic vs Inter Kenmare B

Killarney Celtic B vs AC Athletic B

Killorglin Afc B vs Black Bulls Fc

Tommy Healy Memorial Cup

Inter Kenmare B have received a Bye into Round 2

The other first round ties are:

BCL FC vs Asdee Rovers B

Ferry Rangers vs CS Abbeydorney

Ballyheigue Athletic B vs Elton Wanderers

Fenit Samphires B vs Mastergeeha Fc B

AC Athletic B vs Lenamore Rovers B

Lixnaw Celtic vs Listowel Celtic C

Black Bulls Fc vs Castlegregory Celtic B

Lenamore Rovers A vs Kilmoyley Athletic

Windmill Utd B vs Ballymac Celtic B

Classic Fc C vs Tralee Bay Wanderers

Tralee Dynamos B vs Killorglin Afc B

Rattoo Rovers B vs Iveragh United

MEK Galaxy B vs Killorglin Afc C

Mainebank Fc B vs Lisard Wanderers B

Lisard Wanderers A vs Killarney Celtic C