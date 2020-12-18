KDL Soccer Cup Draws

The Kerry District League has made the draws for the various Cup Competitions.
There are no dates yet for any cup fixtures due to Government Covid-19 guidelines which prevent Junior matches from being played in Levels 3, 4 and 5.
The KDL says the draws were made with the hope of entering Level 2 at some stage in the coming months.
The Greyhound Bar KO Cup the first round is as follows:
St Brendans Park vs Camp United
Mainebank Fc B vs Strand Road Fc
Classic Fc vs Killarney Athletic A
Tralee Dynamos vs Ballymac Celtic
Lisard Wanderers B vs AC Athletic A
Lisard Wanderers A vs Black Bulls Fc
Castleisland Afc B vs Asdee Rovers
QPR vs Killarney Celtic B
Iveragh United vs AC Athletic B
Castlemaine Utd vs Castleisland Afc A
Fenit Samphires vs MEK Galaxy
Killarney Celtic A vs Ballyheigue Athletic
Listowel Celtic vs Killorglin Afc
There are byes for Ferry Rangers, Mainebank Fc A and Killarney Athletic B.
There’s an update to the Celsius Menswear League Cup
There are two matches in Round 1
Tralee Dynamos vs Inter Kenmare B with the winner to face Classic A in round 2.
Lenamore Rovers vs Inter Kenmare A and the winner to play QPR.
The other round 2 matches are as follows:
Classic B vs Fenit Samphires
Dingle Bay Rovers vs Strand Road
MEK Galaxy vs Ballymac Celti
Killarney Celtic C vs Killarney Celtic B
St Brendans Park vs Killarney Athletic A
Rattoo Rovers vs Killarney Athletic B
AC Athletic vs Killorglin Afc B
Mastergeeha Fc A vs Killorglin Afc A
Listowel Celtic vs Ferry Rangers
Mainebank Fc vs Fenit Samphires B
Castlegregory Celtic vs AN Other
CS Clochan Breanainn vs AN Other
Killarney Celtic A vs Windmill United A
AN Other vs Camp United
Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup for 2021
There are five games in round 1
Castlegregory face Asdee Rovers with the winner to play St Brendan’s Park in round 2
The winner of Tralee Dynamos B versus Iveragh United will take on Inter Kenmare A
Mainebank FC B play Lenamore Rovers A with Ballyheigue Athletic awaiting the winner
CS Clochan Breannain meet Fenit Samphires A and the winner will face Strand Road FC
Ferry Rangers take on Dingle Bay Rovers and the Killarney Athletic B will entertain the winner.
The other second round ties are:
Lixnaw Celtic vs Ballymac Celtic
Lenamore Rovers B vs AC Athletic A
Mainebank Fc A vs Fenit Samphires B
Mastergeeha Fc vs Windmill United
Castlemaine Utd vs BCL FC
Listowel Celtic B vs Castleisland Afc B
MEK Galaxy vs Rattoo Rovers
Classic Fc B vs QPR
Kilmoyley Athletic vs Inter Kenmare B
Killarney Celtic B vs AC Athletic B
Killorglin Afc B vs Black Bulls Fc
Tommy Healy Memorial Cup
Inter Kenmare B have received a Bye into Round 2
The other first round ties are:
BCL FC vs Asdee Rovers B
Ferry Rangers vs CS Abbeydorney
Ballyheigue Athletic B vs Elton Wanderers
Fenit Samphires B vs Mastergeeha Fc B
AC Athletic B vs Lenamore Rovers B
Lixnaw Celtic vs Listowel Celtic C
Black Bulls Fc vs Castlegregory Celtic B
Lenamore Rovers A vs Kilmoyley Athletic
Windmill Utd B vs Ballymac Celtic B
Classic Fc C vs Tralee Bay Wanderers
Tralee Dynamos B vs Killorglin Afc B
Rattoo Rovers B vs Iveragh United
MEK Galaxy B vs Killorglin Afc C
Mainebank Fc B vs Lisard Wanderers B
Lisard Wanderers A vs Killarney Celtic C