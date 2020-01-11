John O’Regan reports
Warriors Out Of National Cup At Semi-Final Stage
Garvey's Tralee Warriors have lost out 78-63 to DBS Eanna in the semi-final of the Hula Hoops Men's Pat Duffy National Cup.The League champions...
Community Games Badminton Review
Nelius Collins reports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYConnacht's hopes of qualifying for the knock-out stages of the Heineken Champions Cup have ended.They've been beaten 21 points to 7 by Toulouse at...
Job Snob – January 10th, 2020
Are you a ‘job snob’? According to a cleaner whose post online went viral, people look down their noses at those who work in...
Volunteering in 2020 – January 10th, 2020
Are you thinking about becoming a volunteer as your New Year’s resolution? We meet some of Kerry’s volunteers, who explain why they love what...
The Life of An Ambassador – January 10th, 2020
Due to the Global Schools Ireland Programme, the Irish Ambassador to Malawi, Gerry Cunningham, visited Tarbert Comprehensive this morning as part of this programme....