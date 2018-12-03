KDL Fixtures Revealed

Saturday 8th December 2018

Munster Youth Cup 3rd Round (extra time & pens if needed)

2-00 Killorglin Afc v St Brendans Park Fc, Venue Killorglin.

Denny Youth League

2-00 Killarney Celtic v Mastergeeha Fc, Venue Celtic Park.

2-00 Killarney Athletic v Ballyhar Dynamos, Venue Woodlawn.

2-00 Listowel Celtic v Tralee Dynamos, Venue Pat Kennedy Park.

2-00 Castleisland Afc v Rattoo Rovers, Venue Castleisland.

Sunday 9th December 2018

Munster Junior Cup 3rd Round(extra time & pens if needed)

2-00 Castleisland v Killarney Celtic, Venue Castleisland.

Denny Premier A

1-30 Dingle Bay Rovers v Listowel Celtic, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch.

2-00 Killarney Athletic v Mitchels Avenue, Venue Woodlawn.

Denny Premier B

11-30 Classic Fc v CG Killarney, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch.

11-30 Killarney Celtic B v Castleisland Afc, Venue Celtic Park.

3-30 AC Athletic v Camp United, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch.

Denny Division 1A

11-30 Listowel Celtic B v Ballyhar Dynamos, Venue Pat Kennedy Park.

2-00 Rattoo Rovers v Atletico Ardfert, Venue Ballyduff.

Denny Division 1B

11-30 Windmill United v Castlegregory Celtic, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch.

11-30 St Brendans Park v Castlemaine United, Venue Christy Leahy Park.

11-30 Killarney Athletic B v Killorglin Afc B, Venue Woodlawn.

Denny Division 2A

2-00 Killorglin C v Annascaul Inch Utd, Venue Killorglin .

Denny Division 2B

2-00 Sneem Santos v CS Abbeydorney, Venue Sneem .

Monday 10th December 2018

Denny Division 2B

7-00 Manor West Fc v Lisard Wanderers, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch.





A Delegate meeting of all clubs will take place on Monday next 10/12/2018 at Mounthawk Park at 8pm sharp. The draw for the Greyhound Bar KO Cup will take place at this meeting, Clubs wishing to enter must have their entry fee of €60 paid on or before Monday night.

Please note a discussion on Kerry entering the Airtricity U17 and U19 leagues will be discussed at this very important meeting.

Note the FAI need an answer by Monday 17/12/2018 so it is most important that all clubs are represented.