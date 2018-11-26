KDL Fixtures Revealed

Friday 30th November 2018
Denny Division 2A
7-30 Mainebank Fc v Mastergeeha Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Park .
Denny Division 2B
7-30 Manor West v Lenamore Rovers, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch .
Saturday 1st December 2018
Denny U17 League
2-30 Fenit Samphires v Atletico Ardfert, Venue Samphire Park.
2-30 St Brendans Park v Rattoo Rovers, Venue Christy Leahy Park.
2-30 Ballyheigue Athletic v Listowel Celtic, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch .
2-30 Killarney Athletic v Killarney Celtic, Venue Woodlawn.
2-30 Mastergeeha Fc v Ballyhar Dynamos, Venue Kilbrean Park.
FAI Junior Cup 5th Round (extra time & pens if needed)
7-00 Killarney Celtic v Regional United, Venue Celtic Park.
Denny Division 1B
7-00 Killorglin B v St Brendans Park, Venue Dragons Den Killarney .
Sunday 2nd December 2018
SFAI Inter League
2-00 Kerry SBGL v Tipperary, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch.
FAI Junior Cup 5th Round (extra time & pens if needed)
2-00 Castleisland Afc v VEC Fc , Venue Castleisland .
Munster Junior Cup 3rd Round (extra time & pens if needed)
2-00 Killarney Athletic v Fenit Samphires, Venue Woodlawn.
Denny Premier B
11-30 QPR v CG Killarney, Venue Kilbrean Park.
2-00 Camp United v Killarney Celtic, Venue Camp Community Field.
Denny Division 1A
11-30 Atletico Ardfert v Strand Road, Venue Ardfert Community Field.
Denny Division 1B
11-30 Windmill United v Killarney Athletic B, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch.
2-30 Inter Kenmare v Classic Fc B, Venue Kenmare .
Denny Division 2A
11-30 Ballybunion Fc v Ballymac Celtic, Venue Ballybunion.
1-30 CS Clochain Breanainn v Killorglin C, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch .
Denny Division 2B
11-00 Kilmoyley Athletic v Classic Fc C, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch.
4-00 Ballyheigue Athletic B v CS Abbeydorney, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch .