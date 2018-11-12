KDL Fixtures Revealed

Friday 16th November 2018
Munster Junior Cup 2nd Round (extra time & pens if needed)
7-30 Killarney Celtic v Killorglin Afc , Venue Celtic Park .
Saturday 17th November 2018
Denny U17 League
2-00 Listowel Celtic v St Brendans Park, Venue Pat Kennedy Park.
2-00 Dingle Bay Rovers v Fenit Samphires, Venue Gallarus.
2-00 Ballyhar Dynamos v Mastergeeha Fc, Venue Murt Scott Park.
2-00 Tralee Dynamos v Killarney Athletic, Venue Cahermoneen.
Denny Division 1A
7-15 Sporting Listowel v Ballyheigue Athletic, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch .
Sunday 18th November 2018
FAI U17 Cup 3rd Round (extra time and pens if needed)
2-00 Villa v Killarney Celtic, Venue Conners Park, Poleberry Waterford.
Munster Junior Cup 2nd Round (extra time & pens if needed)
11-30 Listowel Celtic v Fenit Samphires , Venue Pat Kennedy Park.
11-30 Killarney Athletic v Windmill United , Venue Woodlawn.
2-00 Castleisland Afc v CG Killarney, Venue Castleisland.
Denny Premier A
1-30 Mitchels Avenue v Dingle Bay Rovers, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch.
Denny Premier B
11-30 Classic Fc v Castleisland B, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch.
Denny Division 1A
11-30 Asdee Rovers v Strand Road Fc, Venue Craughdarrig Park.
11-30 Ballyhar Dynamos v Atletico Ardfert, Venue Murt Scott Park.
Denny Division 1B
2-00 St Brendans Park v Killarney Athletic B, Venue Christy Leahy Park.
Denny Division 2A
11-30 Ballymac Celtic v Killorglin C, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch.
11-30 Mastergeeha Fc v CS Clochain Breanainn, Venue Kilbrean Park.
Denny Division 2B
1-30 Classic Fc C v Lenamore Rovers, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch.
3-30 Kilmoyley Athletic v CS Abbeydorney, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch.
3-30 Ballyheigue Athletic B v Manor West Fc, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch.