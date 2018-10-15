KDL Fixtures Revealed

Monday 15th October 2018
Denny Division 1A
7-30 Strand Road Fc v Rattoo Rovers , Venue Mounthawk Park Red Astro Pitch .
Friday 19th October 2018
Denny Division 1B
7-30 Windmill United v Classic Fc B , Venue Mounthawk Park Blue Astro Pitch .
Denny Division 2B
7-30 Ballyheigue Athletic B v CG Killarney B, Venue Mounthawk Park Red Astro Pitch .
Saturday 20th October 2018
FAI U17 Cup 2nd Round
2-00 Avenue United v Mastergeeha Fc , Venue Roslevan .
Denny U17 League
3-30 Castleisland Afc v Killarney Celtic , Venue Castleisland .
3-30 Killarney Athletic v Tralee Dynamos , Venue Woodlawn .
3-30 Ballyheigue Athletic v Atletico Ardfert , Venue Mounthawk Park Red Astro Pitch .
3-30 St Brendans Park v Dingle Bay Rovers , Venue Christy Leahy Park .
3-30 Listowel Celtic v Fenit Samphires , Venue Pat Kennedy Park .
FAI Junior Cup 3rd Round (extra time & pens if needed)
7-00 Killarney Celtic v Moher Celtic , Venue Celtic Park .
Sunday 21st October 2018
U13 Inter League
1-00 Kerry SBGL v Limerick District , Venue Mounthawk Park Red Astro Pitch .
U15 Inter League
2-30 Kerry SBGL v Limerick County , Venue Mounthawk Park Red Astro Pitch .
FAI Junior Cup 3rd Round (extra time & pens if needed)
11-30 Killorglin Afc v Tralee Dynamos, Venue Killorglin .
2-00 Listowel Celtic v Avenue United , Venue Pat Kennedy Park .
2-00 Strand Road v Glin Rovers , Venue Mounthawk Park Blue Astro Pitch .
2-00 Castleisland Afc v Ballingarry Afc , Venue Castleisland .
2-00 Shannon Olympic v Classic Fc , Venue Olympic Park .
2-00 Shannon Town v St Brendans Park , Venue Lynch Park .
Denny Premier A
11-30 Fenit Samphires v Mitchels Avenue , Venue Samphire Park .
Denny Premier B
2-00 Killarney Celtic B v QPR , Venue Celtic Park .
4-00 CG Killarney v Camp United , Venue Celtic Park .
Denny Division 1A
11-30 Asdee Rovers v Ballyheigue Athletic , Venue Craughdarrig park .
Denny Division 1B
11-30 Killarney Athletic B v Castlegregory Celtic , Venue Woodlawn .
2-00 Killorglin B v Inter Kenmare , Venue Killorglin .
Denny Division 2A
11-00 Ballymac Celtic v Ballybunion Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park Red Astro Pitch .
Denny Division 2B
11-00 Kilmoyley Athletic v Lenamore Rovers , Venue Mounthawk Park Blue Astro Pitch .
4-00 CS Abbeydorney v Sneem Santos , Venue Mounthawk Park Red Astro Pitch .