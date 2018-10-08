KDL Fixtures Revealed

Friday 12th October 2018
Denny Premier B
7-30 Killarney Celtic B v QPR , Venue Celtic Park .
Saturday 13th October 2018
FAI Youth Cup 1st Round (extra time & pens if needed)
2-00 Killarney Athletic v Lyre Rovers , Venue Woodlawn .
2-00 Killorglin Afc v Ballingarry Fc , Venue Killorglin .
2-00 Bridge United v Rattoo Rovers , Venue Sixmilebridge .
4-30 Killarney Celtic v St Brendans Park , Venue Celtic Park .
Denny U17 League
4-00 Atletico Ardfert v Ballyheigue Athletic , Venue Ardfert Community Centre .
Denny Youth League
4-00 Tralee Dynamos v Castleisland Afc , Venue Cahermoneen .
Denny Division 2B
7-00 Manor West Fc v Classic Fc C , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .
Sunday 14th October 2018
Munster Junior Cup 1st Round (extra time & pens if needed)
11-30 Mitchels Avenue v Fenit Samphires , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .
11-30 Tralee Dynamos v CG Killarney , Venue Cahermoneen .
2-00 St Brendans Park v Killarney Celtic , Venue Christy Leahy Park .
2-00 Listowel Celtic v Dingle Bay Rovers , Venue Pat Kennedy Park .
Denny Premier A
11-30 Castleisland Afc v Killarney Athletic , Venue Castleisland .
Denny Premier B
2-00 Camp United v Castleisland B , Venue Camp Community Field .
Denny Division 1A
4-00 Atletico Ardfert v Ballyheigue Athletic , Venue Ardfert Community Field .
Denny Division 1B
11-30 Killorglin Afc B v Castlegregory Celtic , Venue Killorglin .
1-30 Classic Fc B v Inter Kenmare , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .
Denny Division 2A
11-30 Mastergeeha Fc v Annascaul Inch Utd , Venue Kilbrean Park .
1-30 Killorglin Afc C v Ballybunion Fc , Venue Killorglin .
1-30 CS Clochain Breanainn v Ballymac Celtic , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch .
Denny Division 2B
2-00 Lenamore Rovers v Sneem Santos , Venue Ballylongford .
3-30 Kilmoyley Athletic v Lisard Wanderers , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .
Monday 15th October 2018
Denny Division 1A
7-30 Strand Road Fc v Rattoo Rovers , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .
Killarney Celtic will be the venue tomorrow for a School Girls soccer tournament, in association with Bank of Ireland and the FAI Kerry School Girls League.
11 a-side League
Kenmare Community School
Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee
St. Brigid’s, Killarney
Tarbert Comprehensive
7 a-side League
Castleisland CC
Killarney CC
Listowel CC
St. Brigid’s, Killarney
Matches begin at 11.15.
In both leagues each team plays each other once and the top 2 progress to the Final.