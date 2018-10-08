KDL Fixtures Revealed

Friday 12th October 2018

Denny Premier B

7-30 Killarney Celtic B v QPR , Venue Celtic Park .

Saturday 13th October 2018

FAI Youth Cup 1st Round (extra time & pens if needed)

2-00 Killarney Athletic v Lyre Rovers , Venue Woodlawn .

2-00 Killorglin Afc v Ballingarry Fc , Venue Killorglin .

2-00 Bridge United v Rattoo Rovers , Venue Sixmilebridge .

4-30 Killarney Celtic v St Brendans Park , Venue Celtic Park .

Denny U17 League

4-00 Atletico Ardfert v Ballyheigue Athletic , Venue Ardfert Community Centre .

Denny Youth League

4-00 Tralee Dynamos v Castleisland Afc , Venue Cahermoneen .

Denny Division 2B

7-00 Manor West Fc v Classic Fc C , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .

Sunday 14th October 2018

Munster Junior Cup 1st Round (extra time & pens if needed)

11-30 Mitchels Avenue v Fenit Samphires , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .

11-30 Tralee Dynamos v CG Killarney , Venue Cahermoneen .

2-00 St Brendans Park v Killarney Celtic , Venue Christy Leahy Park .

2-00 Listowel Celtic v Dingle Bay Rovers , Venue Pat Kennedy Park .

Denny Premier A

11-30 Castleisland Afc v Killarney Athletic , Venue Castleisland .

Denny Premier B

2-00 Camp United v Castleisland B , Venue Camp Community Field .

Denny Division 1A

4-00 Atletico Ardfert v Ballyheigue Athletic , Venue Ardfert Community Field .

Denny Division 1B

11-30 Killorglin Afc B v Castlegregory Celtic , Venue Killorglin .

1-30 Classic Fc B v Inter Kenmare , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .

Denny Division 2A

11-30 Mastergeeha Fc v Annascaul Inch Utd , Venue Kilbrean Park .

1-30 Killorglin Afc C v Ballybunion Fc , Venue Killorglin .

1-30 CS Clochain Breanainn v Ballymac Celtic , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch .

Denny Division 2B

2-00 Lenamore Rovers v Sneem Santos , Venue Ballylongford .

3-30 Kilmoyley Athletic v Lisard Wanderers , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .





Monday 15th October 2018

Denny Division 1A

7-30 Strand Road Fc v Rattoo Rovers , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .

Killarney Celtic will be the venue tomorrow for a School Girls soccer tournament, in association with Bank of Ireland and the FAI Kerry School Girls League.

11 a-side League

Kenmare Community School

Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee

St. Brigid’s, Killarney

Tarbert Comprehensive

7 a-side League

Castleisland CC

Killarney CC

Listowel CC

St. Brigid’s, Killarney

Matches begin at 11.15.

In both leagues each team plays each other once and the top 2 progress to the Final.