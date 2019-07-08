KDL Fixtures Revealed

Monday 8th July
Tommy Healy Memorial Cup 1/4 Final (extra time & pens if needed)
7-30 Rattoo Rovers B v Mastergeeha FC , Venue Mounthawk Park .
Saturday 13th July
Dominos Pizza U-17 Cup Semi Final (extra time & pens if needed)
7-30 Fenit Samphires v Rattoo Rovers , Venue Mounthawk Park .
Sunday 14th July
SSE Airtricity U-19 League
2-00 Bray Wanderers v Kerry DL , Venue Carlisle Grounds .
SSE Airtricity U-17 League
2-00 Bray Wanderers v Kerry DL , Venue Pearse Park .
SSE Airtricity U-15 League
2-00 Kerry SBGL v Waterford FC , Venue Mounthawk Park .
SSE Airtricity U-13 League
2-00 Kerry SBGL v Waterford FC , Venue Mounthawk Park .
Monday 15th July
Dominos Pizza U-17 Cup Final
7-30 Killarney Celtic v Fenit Samphires or Rattoo Rovers , Venue Mounthawk Park .