Rattoo Rovers are Denny Division 1A League winners.

In the Final they beat Ballyhar Dynamos 5-2.

Padraig Boyle had a first half hat-trick, netting after 3, 15 and 30 minutes.

Despite having a man sent off, John McCarthy before half-time, Maurice Dowling made it 4-0 on 68 minutes.

Padraig Shanahan and Niall McCarthy got late goals for Ballyhar before Rattoo’s Aidan Boyle closed out the scoring.