KCFE offering remote, online consultations for those considering their courses

Kerry College of Further Education is now offering remote, online, face-to-face consultations for those considering a course at one of their four campus locations in the Autumn.

Enrolment is now underway for a September 7th start.

Kerry College offers apprenticeships, courses that link to employment or courses that open up progression routes to third level.

There are over 100 full time courses across its campus locations in Tralee at Monavalley, Clash Road and Denny Street and at Listowel.

These courses include: Applied Science, Social Studies, Culinary Arts, Nursing, IT Support, Animation, Music, Computer Game Design, CAD, Engineering, Business, Medical and Office Administration, Healthcare, Pharmacy Sales, Physiotherapy, Outdoor Activity Instructor Training, Sports Nutrition, Pre-Teaching, Pre-Law and Pre-Garda Studies and Pre-PE Teaching amongst others.

An online face-to-face consultation with one of the admissions team may be booked by calling Celine or Meaghan on 066 714 96 96. You can browse and sign up for all courses online: https://kerrycollege.ie/full-time-courses/