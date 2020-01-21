KCC warns general election candidates about poster legislation

Kerry County Council is warning general election candidates to ensure their posters are placed responsibly.

Under the Road Traffic Act, it is an offence to attach any sign or poster to any road traffic sign or pole as they can make the sign difficult to read.

The local authority is advising against posters and banners being hung from road bridges as they could fall onto traffic.

It is also appealing for candidates and their representatives to be mindful of traffic sight lines when erecting posters.

Posters must be removed within a week of polling day.

Anyone found in breach of the legislation could be fined €150.