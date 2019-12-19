KCC urged to view electric vehicle charging points as potential source of revenue

Kerry County Council is being urged to view electric vehicle charging points as potential sources of revenue.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty brought a motion to the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting, asking for the local authority to progress a scheme allowing residents the opportunity to install electric vehicle charge points outside homes.

She says it’s a feature which could become more prevalent, considering the growing popularity of electric vehicles.

Cllr Moriarty believes the council should be aiming to become providers of the potentially sought-after service, which could in turn become a revenue stream in the future.

Kerry County Council says the matter can only be considered in the context of national policy, which is led by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and the Environment.