KCC submits plans for future of Tralee and Killarney

Plans for the future of Tralee and Killarney have been submitted to Government.

The Urban Regeneration and Development Fund is part of Project Ireland 2040 and aims to support more compact and sustainable development.

Kerry County Council submitted applications for Tralee and Killarney in the second round of the fund; it supports integrated urban developments which enhances an area so it becomes an attractive place to live, work, visit and invest in.

Tralee’s proposal aims to position the town as a regional economic driver, a university and destination town.

The submission targets strategic investment in office development, public realm improvement, leisure and amenity areas, it also recognises the need to strengthen the town’s sense of place and identity by enhancing the town centre.

The Killarney project aims to create a world class urban environment linked with Killarney National Park and lakes, setting it apart as a world class centre of excellence for tourism.

The submission seeks to boost Killarney as a regional economic driver and making it a vibrant and attractive town with an improved sense of place.

Investment is being sought in public infrastructure, multi-mode travel options, enhancing the authenticity of Killarney’s offering, accessibility and safety and improving the overall quality of life for residents.