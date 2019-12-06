KCC Severe Weather Management Team advise public to heed storm warnings

People in Kerry are being urged to heed advice and information being given by Met Eireann about Storm Atiyah.

The forecaster has issued a status orange wind warning for the county Kerry, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Limerick from 9am Sunday to 6am on Monday.

The storm is forecast to bring gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour and the possibility of coastal flooding.

The Severe Weather Management Team of Kerry County Council is asking the public to take the necessary precautions including securing items susceptible to high winds.

Motorists and pedestrians are being advised to be cautious of debris on roads.

The RSA’s communications manager Brian Farrell says the warnings should be taken seriously: