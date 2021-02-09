KCC Severe Weather Assessment Team monitoring snow forecast

Kerry County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team is continuing to monitor forecasts and advisories from Met Éireann.

It follows a status yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued by the national forecaster for counties, including Kerry.

The warning comes into effect from 8am on Thursday and is valid until 8am on Friday.

Met Éireann says the band of sleet and snow could lead to accumulations of up to five centimetres on higher ground, but rain will arrive on Thursday night.

Kerry County Council says it will provide further updates in the coming 24 hours.