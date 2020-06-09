KCC says it will work hard to regain Ballybunion Ladies Beach Blue Flag

Kerry County Council says it will work hard to ensure Ballybunion Ladies’ Beach regains its Blue Flag.

An Taisce today announced the beach was losing its Blue Flag this year due to cumulative water quality results.

Meanwhile, the council has announced that beach lifeguards will begin duties on Kerry beaches from June 20th.

The council says the loss of the Blue Flag for Ballybunion Ladies Beach is disappointing but it notes the beach is still regarded as “good” status and is suitable for bathing and swimming.

Director of Services, John Breen, says the local authority will work hard to ensure the restoration of the Blue Flag status to the beach.

An Taisce announced that twelve Kerry beaches retained their Blue Flags along with two marinas; Kerry and Donegal have the highest number of Blue Flags in the country.

Derrynane, Ballinskelligs, White Strand Caherciveen, Kells, Rossbeigh, Inch, Ventry, Magherabeg, Banna, Ballyheigue, Ballybunion Men’s Beach and Fenit have all been awarded Blue Flags.

Fenit Marina retained its Blue Flag and for the first time the privately operated Seasonal Visitors Pontoons in Portmagee secured the status.

Meanwhile, Kerry County Council says lifeguards will be deployed at beaches from June 20th following training in relation to the current public health restrictions.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Niall Kelleher is appealing to all beach goers to observe social distancing and to ensure they leave beaches as they found them.