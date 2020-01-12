KCC says road safety works not hampered by land price demands

Kerry County Council says road safety works haven’t been hampered by unrealistic price demands by landowners.

Recently, Cork County Council said it had been hampered in developing road safety projects because landowners were looking for huge payoffs.

Cork County Council’s director of roads said recently that when the authority was trying to acquire land for road safety works, some landowners had been looking for payoffs as “long as telephone numbers”.

The official told Cork County Councillors that as a result, the local authority wasn’t in a position to carry out as many safety improvements as it wanted.

However, Kerry County Council says land purchase prices haven’t proven to be prohibitive factors in carrying out road safety works.

It says where the council is trying to acquire lands to carry out road safety works, the local community and landowners recognise the importance of such works and negotiations over land prices have proven to be realistic.