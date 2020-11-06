KCC says it’ll support any groups carrying out coastal protection measures

Kerry County Council says it’ll support any groups carrying out coastal protection measures.

Speaking at the Kenmare Municipal District meeting, Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says many examples around the county show the huge benefits of encouraging marram grass growth at coastal areas.

He is asking if the council can seek assistance from UCC or transition year students to get involved in a planting programme at Rossbeigh to help save the amenity.

Kerry County Council says Clean Coasts previously organised marram grass planting initiatives in both Castlegregory and Inch in recent years.

It adds it’ll support local community groups which undertake such coastal protection measures.