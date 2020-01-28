KCC says it can’t treat every route in freezing conditions

Kerry County Council says it’s not in a position to treat every route in the county when temperatures drop.

The local authority says it uses a wide range of technologies and forecasts to plan and prepare for the salting of routes during freezing conditions.

Those sources are checked several times daily during the winter.

The council said all major routes in the greater Killarney area were salted at 6pm yesterday.

At 3am, crews salted routes in Castleisland, Kenmare and again in the greater Killarney area.

The council says motorists should pay heed to forecasts and weather warnings and travel with care in such conditions.