Kerry County Council crews have had to clean dissident republican graffiti from road signs in Killarney and along the main Ring of Kerry road.

Council crews were sent to a number of locations to remove the paint early yesterday morning.

It follows similar incidents in Tralee, Fenit and Blennerville last week.

Former Kerry Sinn Fein TD Martin Ferris has called on those behind the acts of vandalism to stop saying there is no support for it and it is counterproductive.