KCC reiterate people can conduct business with local authority entirely through Irish

Kerry County Council has reiterated that people can conduct their business with the local authority entirely through Irish.

Director of Services and MD manager John Breen told councillors at the Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting that the council has a number of measures in place, both internally and externally, to promote the use of Irish.

This was partially in response to an issue in Dingle recently, when an estate’s Irish name was described as meaningless by locals.

John Breen says the council is fully committed to upholding the linguistic integrity of the Irish language.

He says, while the council’s Irish officer position is currently vacant, it will be advertised shortly, and work will begin on making Cahersiveen a Gaeltacht service town, which will be assisted by the appointment of a language development officer.

Mr Breen says there is internal recognition of the language amongst council staff: Irish classes are in place, some conversations in staff canteens take place through Irish, and the use of the language is promoted in all local authority offices.

He adds Irish is given prominence at all public events and a clause in development plans ensures Irish is included.

Mr Breen says the claim that people cannot conduct business through Irish with the council is entirely wrong.