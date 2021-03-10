KCC does not have money to protect old church ruins

Kerry County Council does not have the money to protect old church ruins in graveyards around the county.

The Council was responding to a call from Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Brendan Cronin, for urgent repairs to be carried out on the old church at Kilbonane Cemetery in Beaufort.

Councillor Cronin said the church, which is a protected archaeological monument, will collapse if not protected.

However, the Council said Kilbonane is just one of 23 church ruins in graveyards in Kerry that need work.

It said colossal money is needed to carry out these repairs which the Council does not have.

Councillor Cronin said a campaign needs to be started to protect these church ruins which are part of our history and heritage.