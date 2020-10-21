KCC to maintain essential services

Kerry County Council’s Senior Management Team has met to consider the Government’s announcement of Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions and its implications for the services which the council provides.

Level 5 restrictions come into effect tonight.

In accordance with the Government’s list of essential services, council services will continue to be provided to the public including housing construction, housing maintenance, fire and water services, environmental, street cleaning and waste services, public conveniences, planning services, roadworks and road repairs and maintenance, greenway projects and other services.

Public parks, beaches and playgrounds remain open and the advice remains to observe the Government guidance on travel limits (5km), social distancing and hand hygiene.

The council is strongly recommending that members of the public avoid visiting council buildings and public counters where possible and that they engage with staff by phone, email and online in the first instance.

The Kerry Community Response Forum continues to provide support and advice on its freephone number (1800 807 009) and the Kerry County Council continues to provide advice and assistance to businesses through a Business Support Helpline on 1800 807 102

Services which are no longer open to the public include Kerry County Museum, Tralee Bay Wetlands Centre, Blennerville Windmill, Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre and Tralee Sports and Leisure Centre.

Libraries are closed to public access but are providing extensive online services.