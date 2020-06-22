KCC launches new online portal for business supports

Kerry County Council has launched a new web portal to act as a one-stop-shop for businesses in need support and advice.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 emergency, the council has provided a range of services to businesses, and these are now accessible on a new website, business.kerrycoco.ie.

Kerry County Council has also published a new directory of almost 500 businesses which have already opened or will reopen soon.

The council continues to operate its Business Support Line on 1800 807 102 and the new website is business.kerrycoco.ie