KCC issues warning ahead of Storm Brendan

Kerry County Council has issued advice ahead of the arrival of Storm Brendan tomorrow.

A status orange wind warning is in place for the county from 5am.

The local authority has asked that members of the public avoid exposed coastal areas during the weather warning and to secure items which are outdoors and vulnerable to high winds.

They are also advising motorists to heed the warnings and take extra precaution as there is a strong likelihood of fallen trees and debris on the roads.

The orange wind alert was originally intrended for southern coastal counties but has since been extended to the entire country.