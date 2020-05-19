KCC inviting shops, trades and services to register for new online directory

Kerry County Council is inviting businesses to register for a new online directory of shops, trades and services currently operating.

It’ll include an online map allowing people to identify shops and businesses which are open in their area, and those that are either physically open or have an online service or delivery offering.

Kerry County Council’s Interagency Business Advisory Team is leading the initiative as a practical support for businesses, by offering an additional way to communicate with customers through the council’s website and social media platforms.

The form for businesses to register is available on the Kerry County Council website.

Businesses can register here – https://www.kerrycoco.ie/kerry-open-for-business-initiative/ or by scanning this QR code: