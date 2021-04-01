KCC investigates significant illegal dumping incident in Castleisland

Kerry County Council is investigating illegal dumping near the Glounsharoon viewing point on the road from Castleisland to Abbeyfeale.

A lorry load of general builder’s rubbish has been dumped on a council road in Ahaneboy near the viewing area.

The waste includes old timber, fascia boards, plastic gutter pipes and cement bags.

Council staff have been working today to clear the rubbish.

Kerry county councillor, Charlie Farrelly, says he discovered evidence relating to the identity of the culprit among the rubbish, which he passed on to the Gardaí and the Council.