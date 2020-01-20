KCC hoping to begin works on north Kerry accident blackspot this year

Kerry County Council is hoping to begin construction work on a north Kerry accident blackspot this year.

The Dale Road, also known at the Rathscannel road, between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff will fully close to through traffic this Friday as it’s deemed unsafe.

The monthly meeting of the local authority heard the road, which is built on bog and has been the scene of numerous accidents, has deteriorated significantly over the winter months.

Director of Services with Kerry County Council, Charlie O’Sullivan said he was hopeful grant funding for the scheme would be announced in the coming weeks from the Department of Transport.

He added that the council would be hoping to begin construction this year; the works will take 18 months to complete.