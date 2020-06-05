KCC hires five enforcement officers

Five new enforcement officers have been recruited by Kerry County Council to ensure hedge cutting is done.

The officers will each have responsibility for a municipal district in the county.

The local authority has previously stated it’s the responsibility of owners or occupiers of lands to take all reasonable steps to ensure that roadside hedges are not a hazard or potential hazard.

The council has been forced to take action against some landowners and in some instances has had to cut hedges itself and try to recoup the cost from landowners.

Along with hedge cutting, the enforcement officers will monitor Blue Flag beaches, address unauthorised signage, breaches of planning regulations and enforce bye-laws.