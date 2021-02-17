KCC to ensure dog owners keep pets under control

Kerry County Council is to ensure dog owners know, and comply with the need to keep their pets under control in public places.

Both councillors Patrick Connor-Scarteen and Breandán Fitzgerald brought motions before the monthly meeting of the council relating to the control of dogs on hills.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen asked the council to start a media campaign, requesting people to keep their dogs on a leash in public places.

He stated many people are fearful of dogs and outlined the importance of keeping dogs under control when hill walking to protect sheep.

Meanwhile, Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald asked the council to erect signage at public access points to hill walks to inform and warn hill walkers not to allow their dogs run loose.

Kerry County Council stated it would engage with all stakeholders to ensure dog owners are made aware and comply with Mountaineering Ireland’s Good Practice Guide for walkers and climbers; the council’s social media channels will circulate this message.

The council also raised the issue with Sport Ireland, who have responsibility for walking trails, and understand a national promotional campaign is being considered.

Dogs owners are advised of their responsibilities during regular targeted patrols, which are carried out by council dog and litter wardens, the council says.

The council told Cllr Fitzgerald it doesn’t have a role in erecting signage on private property; however, he stated signs should be put in public lands.