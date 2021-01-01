KCC continuing South Kerry Greenway development planning

Kerry County Council is continuing to plan for the various stages of the development of the South Kerry Greenway.

However, the local authority says it is still closely considering the detailed reports from An Bord Pleanála.

In November, over a year since the conclusion of a four-week oral hearing, An Bord Pleanála granted permission, subject to conditions, for the South Kerry Greenway project and the accompanying Compulsory Purchase Order for the lands required.

The 32-kilometre route from Renard to Glenbeigh for cyclists and pedestrians comprises 222 land holdings affecting 197 landowners; it will cost around €20 million.

The controversial decision to acquire lands by CPO was made in 2015 as the local authority said it could not get agreement from all landowners despite years of negotiations.

Among the eleven conditions, An Bord Pleanála ordered that sections of the greenway from Renard Point to Caherciveen water treatment plant and at Cloghanelinaghan be omitted for coastal protection and biodiversity.

Kerry County Council says it continues to closely consider the 269-page report from the An Bord Pleanála inspector and the decision of the Bord.

It also respects the statutory period of two months after the issuing of such decisions during which legal challenges can be lodged.

The council says it is planning for the various stages of the development of the greenway including land acquisition, design, issuing of tenders for construction and securing additional funding.