KCC continues to pay expenses to councillors, despite meetings taking place online

Kerry County Council says it continues to pay travel and subsistence expenses to councillors, despite all meetings taking place online.

Late last year, the Irish Independent first reported that some local authorities nationwide continued to pay expenses, despite meetings being held online over Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

Kerry County Council says all meetings are now taking place online and remotely.

This first came about due to public health guidance and the position regarding COVID-19 during 2020.

It says that, in accordance with department regulations, payments in respect of attendance at council meetings are incorporated within an annual allowance.

This means there are no separate payments for expenses accrued due to attending individual meetings.

The annual allowance is based on attendance at 80% of relevant meetings, with a pro-rata reduction if attendance is less.

The local authority says it continues to pay travel and subsistence expenses, in accordance with the statutory instruments and regulations provided by the department.