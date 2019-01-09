KCC to continue work on proposed canopy for The Square, Tralee

Kerry County Council says it will continue to work on a proposed canopy for The Square in Tralee this year.

The local authority was responding to a motion by Sinn Fein Cllr Toireasa Ferris at the Tralee Municipal District meeting who said the idea had first been proposed by traders 25 years ago.

The local authority says it is still an objective to provide a covered area in Tralee to encourage performances and activities in the town centre.





However, the council said there would be significant capital costs involved and this will have to be considered in light of major infrastructure upgrades required for Castle Street, Rock Street and Bridge Street.