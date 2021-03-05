KCC considers using CPO to acquire derelict Tralee properties

Kerry County Council is considering acquiring long-term derelict properties in Tralee by Compulsory Purchase Order.

The issue was discussed at the monthly meeting of Tralee Municipal District.

Mayor of Tralee, Cllr Terry O’Brien told the meeting some of the sites on a derelict property report had been brought before the former Tralee Town Council up to 20 years ago.

The Labour councillor said the sites are eyesores and asked if anything could be done or is the council fighting a losing battle.

Cllr Cathal Foley called on the council to identify derelict properties that could be used as social housing; he added that some owners had attempted to sell their properties.

Director of Services, Ger O’Brien said the only solution was to acquire these derelict properties by CPO and find a use for them, but he said there would be a cost implication with this.

Manager of Tralee Municipal District, Michael Scannell said €2 million had been sought under the Urban Regeneration Fund for the acquisition of these sites.

He said is hopeful of making progress on the issue in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Cllr Johnnie Wall said he was afraid that some derelict properties could collapse; the council said it would be dealing with these sites under dangerous structures legislation.