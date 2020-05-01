KCC Chief Executive appeals to people to abide by restrictions over May Bank Holiday

The Chief Executive of Kerry County Council is appealing to people to continue to abide by the COVID-19 restrictions this May Bank Holiday weekend.

Moira Murrell is asking us to remember what has been achieved through the sacrifices already made and says she understands it is difficult for people.

She says several weeks ago they were planning for the worst which didn’t materialise due to Kerry people complying with the restrictions:

Meanwhile, the council’s chief executive says remote meetings are working very well and ensure the safety of everyone during the pandemic.

Kerry County Council has been holding weekly meetings online and yesterday all councillors met remotely for over four hours.

Due to restrictions, housing construction and the roads programme has been paused but emergency and essential work continues in other sectors.

A physical meeting of councillors may be required for statutory issues.

Moira Murrell says councillors are working very hard during the pandemic providing support and advice to constituents: