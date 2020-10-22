KCC Cathaoirleach criticises Irish Water’s decision to change tender process

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council has criticised Irish Water’s decision to change its tender process.

Fine Gael councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen was speaking at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting about Irish Water’s latest tender for excavators to assist in the maintenance and upgrade of water services in the county.

Since August, Irish Water changed from a number of regional tenders to a single, countywide tender for operators.

There are fears it could lead to reduced response times to water main bursts in the county.

Cathaoirleach Connor-Scarteen says Irish Water’s decision to change its tendering process is a terrible step.