KCC Cathaoirleach criticises Irish Water’s decision to change tender process

By
radiokerrynews
-
Patrick Connor Scarteen Occupation: Public Representative and a qualified Solicitor now working as an Auctioneer and Financial Advisor in the Family Business. Phone (mobile) 087 2904325 Email: [email protected] Twitter account: @scarteen Party: Fine Gael · Elected to Kerry County Council in 2009 and re-elected in 2014. · Deputy Mayor of Kerry 2018. · Cathaoirleach/ Mayor South & West Kerry Municipal District 2016. Further Positions formerly held: · Chairperson Kerry County Development Board. · Chairperson Kerry Roads SPC. · Chairperson Kerry Joint Policing Committee. · Member Corporate Policy Group, Kerry County Council. · Director South Kerry Development Partnership. Member of Kenmare Tidy Towns, Peninsula Group, Community Alert, GAA, Golf Club. I also helps out with various festivals and charity fundraisers including the Ring of Kerry and Beara Cycles, and various community events. Election priorities: · Improving our infrastructure including roads, housing and broadband. · Striving for a better health service and assisting our senior citizens. · Rejuvenating rural communities and helping farmers and fishermen. · Assisting small businesses and tourism providers. · Enhancement of our local environment. · Promoting local community development. · Helping young people with educational matters and jobs. If elected I will: Continue to work hard to improve the lives of the people of Kerry, and will aim to ensure Kerry realizes its full potential. We have fantastic hardworking people, beautiful scenery, a rich culture, a clean environment, quality food produce and a strong business acumen all of which can be utilised further for the good of Kerry. I will also strive to assist people that are remote working and for co-working spaces so that people can live and earn a good living locally. Personal life: Katie O’Con

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council has criticised Irish Water’s decision to change its tender process.

Fine Gael councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen was speaking at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting about Irish Water’s latest tender for excavators to assist in the maintenance and upgrade of water services in the county.

Since August, Irish Water changed from a number of regional tenders to a single, countywide tender for operators.

There are fears it could lead to reduced response times to water main bursts in the county.

Cathaoirleach Connor-Scarteen says Irish Water’s decision to change its tendering process is a terrible step.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR