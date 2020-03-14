KCC asking public to engage by phone or email

Kerry County Council is asking members of the public to engage with its staff by telephone and/or email in the first instance.

From Monday, dedicated phone lines are being provided to deal with queries to housing, planning and motor tax.

Meanwhile, Kerry County Council playgrounds are closed from this morning, Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre is closed to the public, as is the Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Complex.

From Monday, 16 March, dedicated phone numbers are being provided for the following services and where a member of the public requires a meeting with a staff member, they are asked to make contact by telephone in advance to arrange an appointment:

Housing – 066 7183680 – [email protected]

Planning – 066 7183582 – [email protected]

Motor Tax – 066 7122300 – www.motortax.ie