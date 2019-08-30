Kay O Connor nee Wadham, Rock House, Caherdaniel

reposing at Fitzgeralds Funeral Home, Waterville on Friday from 7 to 9pm and on Saturday from 5 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Crohan’s Church, Caherdaniel arriving at 8.45pm. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Cremations afterwards at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 4pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, C/o O’Leary’s undertakers, Castlecove.