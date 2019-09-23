reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea, Co. Limerick on Tuesday from 5 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.
Latest News
‘Little Heroes Day’ – September 23rd, 2019
A little heroes day is being held this Sunday for Kerry children living with cancer. Recovery Haven manager, Siobhan MacSweeney tells us more about...
Help Increase Blood Stocks – September 23rd, 2019
Blood stocks are dipping and the Irish Blood Transfusion Service are holding a blood donation Clinic in the Dromhall Hotel in Killarney for the...
The State of Homelessness In Kerry & Cork – September 23rd, 2019
Campaigns & Communications Manager with the Cork Simon Community, Paul Sheehan, speaks to Deirdre about the state of homelessness in Kerry & Cork at...
Parking in Kerry | Part 2 – September 23rd, 2019
In our part 2 installment of Parking in Kerry, James McAuliffe looks into parking in Killarney and Sean Hurley asked the people of Killarney...
Latest Sports
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Thursday 26th September 2019 Denny Premier B 7-30 Killarney Celtic B v Rattoo Rovers , Venue Celtic Park . ...
Kerry Golf News & Results
KillarneyRESULTS SUNDAY 22nd SEPTEMBER very kindly sponsored by O Donoghue Ring hotels1st/Bg: Kelly Brotherton (0) ...
Trio Victorious In Round 1 Of Moynihan Cup
Kerry Post Primary Schools Moynihan Cup Round 1Inver Sceine Kenmare 2-11 St Joseph’s Ballybunion 0-07St Pats Castleisland 4-08 St Michaels Listowel 2-13 After Extra TimePres...