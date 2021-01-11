Kathleen Twomey née Harrington, Churchground, Kilgarvan.

A private family funeral will take place for Kathleen. Requiem mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church, Kilgarvan on Tuesday at 12 noon. Mass will be live streamed on Kilgarvan Parish Facebook page. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Enquiries to O’Connor’s Funeral Directors, Kenmare.

