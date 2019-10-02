Kathleen Twamley nee Kelliher, Renagowan Cross, Lyre, Listowel and formerly of Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR