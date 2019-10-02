reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Latest News
Kathleen Twamley nee Kelliher, Renagowan Cross, Lyre, Listowel and formerly of Tralee
reposing at McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John's Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass on...
Winning half a million Euromillions ticket sold in Killarney
The winning half a million euro Euromillions ticket was sold in Killarney.The Quick Pick ticket was sold in the Centra Store on the Rock...
Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest October 5th to 19th
Check out www.healthykerry.ie to get details of the 100 plus free events happening locally for Kerry Mental Health & Wellbeing Fest October 5th to...
Technology experts gather in Tralee for eCommerce Summit 2019
Technology experts are gathering in Tralee today for Ireland’s first dedicated eCommerce Summit.E-commerce deals with buying and selling goods online, and the summit will...
N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road closed due to serious crash
The N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road is closed due to a serious crash.Emergency services are at the scene at Dooneen.Gardaí are asking motorists to...
Latest Sports
Officers For 2019/2020 Confirmed At Scór Chiarraí AGM
COISTE SCOR CIARRAÍThere was a large attendance at last night's Annual General Meeting of Coiste Scor Chiarraí took place at Kerry's Centre of Excellence...
Wednesday Morning Sports Update
SOCCERFor the first time in their history, Tottenham Hotspur have conceded 7 goals at home.Spurs lost 7-2 to Bayern Munich in Group B of...
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
GAELIC GAMESCorn Sheamais Ui Dhonnchu 16.5 B HurlingCauseway Comprehensive v Scariff Community College at Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale at 12.3016.5 E HurlingTralee CBS v...