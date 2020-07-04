Kathleen Tangney (née O’ Shea) of Old Deerpark Killarney and late of Cross Derry, Blackwater

Requiem Mass for Kathleen Tangney (née O’ Shea) will take place on Monday morning at 10.30 AM, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn cemetery, her requiem mass will be live streamed on killarneyparish.com

