Kathleen Stack (née Enright), Church Road, Moyvane and late of the Hill, Moyvane. A private family funeral will take place for Kathleen, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Thursday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

Predeceased by her husband Willie and brother Mikey Joe Enright. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her nephew Donal, nieces Ursula, Anna, Kathleen and Margaret, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and many good friends. R.I.P

