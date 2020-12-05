Kathleen Slattery (nee Keaveney), Barrow, Ardfert.

A private family funeral will take place for Kathleen with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11am., on Monday in the Church of the Purification, Churchill, (streamed on www.spaparishdioceseofkerry.ie), followed by interment in Realt na Mara Cemetery Churchill. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information:-Kathleen Slattery nee Keaveney of Barrow, Ardfert, Co. Kerry, peacefully on 4th December 2020, beloved wife of the late Patrick and dear mother of Bernadette and Tim. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Lorna, Tadhg & Fiachra, great-grandchildren Farrah & Noah, her sister Mary (Noone), brothers Paddy Joe, Kevin & Michael, nephews, nieces, daughter-in-law Tara, Lorna’s husband Paddy, relatives, neighbours and friends, especially Phil.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

