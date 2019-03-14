Kathleen Shine née Kelly, Park Drive, Killarney & late of Headford, Killarney.

Funeral arriving at the Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney tomorrow Friday (March 15th) at 7.30pm.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery, Glenflesk.  Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Heather Ward, St. Columbanus Home.  House private please.

