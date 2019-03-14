Kathleen Shine née Kelly, Park Drive, Killarney & late of Headford, Killarney.

Funeral arriving at the Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney tomorrow Friday (March 15th) at 7.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery, Glenflesk. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Heather Ward, St. Columbanus Home. House private please.
Latest News
Thursday Evening Sports Update
RACINGIt's been a memorable afternoon at Cheltenham with jockey Bryony Frost enjoying the highest profile success for a Lady Jockey in racing history.From the...
Global Strike for Climate Action – March 14th, 2019
16-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has inspired young people all over the world to get involved in climate action. Jerry spoke to Finn...
Tralee GP selected to run for Fine Gael in the upcoming local elections
A Tralee GP has been selected to run for Fine Gael in the upcoming local elections. Dr Bridget O'Brien confirmed that she was approached by...
All-Ireland Squirrel and Pine Marten Survey – March 14th, 2019
Dr Colin Lawton of NUI Galway gave details about the All-Ireland Squirrel and Pine Marten Survey and how people can get involved.
Liebherr strike – SIPTU’s action – March 14th, 2019
Assistant Industrial Organiser with SIPTU, Joe Kelly spoke to Jerry about SIPTU’s announcement of upcoming strike action at Liebherr Container Cranes Killarney, following on...
Latest Sports
Thursday Evening Sports Update
RACINGIt's been a memorable afternoon at Cheltenham with jockey Bryony Frost enjoying the highest profile success for a Lady Jockey in racing history.From the...
County Senior Hurling League First Round Fixtures Revealed
The fixtures for this weekend's opening round of the County Senior Hurling League have been confirmed.The first round games in Division 1 will see...
Minor Injury Concerns for Kerry Ladies Football Manager
The Kerry will be back out on Saturday when Cavan travel to Tralee in the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2.Donal O'Doherty's team...