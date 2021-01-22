Kathleen Shanahan of Tearman Lodge, Rathmore, Eagle lodge, Tralee and formerly of Ballinagare, Lixnaw.

A private family funeral will take place for Kathleen with Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30 AM in Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church Tralee, streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net Interment afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery Lixnaw.

Pre-deceased by her parents Thomas and Mary and dear sister of Elizabeth (Mc Morran), Marina, Madeline (Horan), Eileen (Joy) and Anne.

Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and her friends and carers in Tearmann Lodge and Eagle Lodge.

