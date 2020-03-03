Kathleen O’Sullivan née Mc Mahon, Swinemount, Firies, Killarney and late of Coolroe, Faha, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies tomorrow Wednesday (March 4th) from 4.30pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to the Church of St. Gertrude, Firies. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilnanare New Cemetery, Firies. Family flowers only donations if desired to the Heather Ward, St. Columbanus Home, Killarney.
Latest News
Jimmy Hayes, 3 St. John’s Park, Castleisland and late of Desmond’s Avenue, Castleisland.
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church St., Castleisland tomorrow Wednesday (March 4th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from his residence on Thursday morning arriving...
Tralee Town Centre and Manor West need to be considered as joint shopping area
Tralee town centre and Manor Retail Park should not be looked at in isolation when it comes to the retail offering of the area.That's...
Strict visitor restrictions at UHK due to vomiting bug
Strict visitor restrictions have been introduced at University Hospital Kerry due to a suspected outbreak of the vomiting bug.The restrictions have been adopted following...
Slight increase in Kerry car sales in February
There were just over a thousand new car registrations in Kerry last month.The Society of the Irish Motor Industry says 1,025 new cars were...
Almost twice average rainfall recorded last month in Valentia
Almost twice the average rainfall for February fell last month in Valentia Observatory.Met Eireann says over 237 millimetres of rain was recorded in the...
Latest Sports
Kerry To Name Team This Evening For Munster U20 Football Final
Kerry are to reveal their team this evening for the EirGrid Munster Under 20 Football Championship Final.The Kingdom will be home to Cork in...
Appeal Date Set In Warriors Registration Controversy
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will next week discover whether they’re to lose points from the ongoing controversy surrounding the registration of Andre Berry.An appeal date...
Several Welsh Drivers Planning To Enter Circuit of Kerry Rally
Entries for the Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry have opened and already there are several overseas drivers who have expressed an interest in entering...