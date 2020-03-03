Kathleen O’Sullivan née Mc Mahon, Swinemount, Firies, Killarney and late of Coolroe, Faha, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies tomorrow Wednesday (March 4th) from 4.30pm to 7pm.  Removal at 7pm to the Church of St. Gertrude, Firies.  Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Kilnanare New Cemetery, Firies.  Family flowers only donations if desired to the Heather Ward, St. Columbanus Home, Killarney.

