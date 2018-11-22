Kathleen O’Shea nee Quirke, Urban Terrace, Rock Street, Tralee and formerly of Ballymullen and Mitchel’s Avenue

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Friday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. House Strictly private please.

